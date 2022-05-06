AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.07. 557,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,127. The company has a market cap of $270.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.41. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

