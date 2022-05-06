Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $272.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.45. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

