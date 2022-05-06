Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $257.33

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $257.33 and last traded at $257.43, with a volume of 1021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $272.25.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

Get Abiomed alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Abiomed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.