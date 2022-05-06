Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.57.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,836,000 after purchasing an additional 240,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

