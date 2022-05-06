ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Sells 552 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) COO Brendan Teehan sold 552 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $10,035.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brendan Teehan sold 472 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $11,233.60.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 463,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 788,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

