ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.18. 17,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,987. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,861 shares of company stock worth $373,381 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 355,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 48,585 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 158,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

