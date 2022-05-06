Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 218.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.