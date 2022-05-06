Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.38

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 1380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $983.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.
In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $80,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,788.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,309.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,154 over the last ninety days. 18.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
