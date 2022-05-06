Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.38

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 1380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $983.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $80,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,788.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,309.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,154 over the last ninety days. 18.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

