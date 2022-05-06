accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $799.90

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 799.90 ($9.99) and traded as low as GBX 727.30 ($9.09). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 740 ($9.24), with a volume of 43,115 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £302.52 million and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 763.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 799.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

