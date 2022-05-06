AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.21 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

