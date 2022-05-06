ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.77.
In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.
About ACM Research (Get Rating)
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACM Research (ACMR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.