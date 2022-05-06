ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 154,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 329.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ACM Research by 13,726.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

