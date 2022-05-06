ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “
Shares of NYSE:ACR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,032. The company has a market cap of $104.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 161.95, a quick ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.43.
About ACRES Commercial Realty (Get Rating)
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
