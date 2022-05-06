ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Shares of NYSE:ACR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,032. The company has a market cap of $104.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 161.95, a quick ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

