Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 727,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.