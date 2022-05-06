Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.
Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.
In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.