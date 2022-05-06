adbank Price Tops $0.0005 (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, adbank has traded down 9% against the US dollar. adbank has a market cap of $445,161.77 and $91,150.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,057.81 or 0.99984355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00029733 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,329,034 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.