adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €348.00 Price Target at UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €348.00 ($366.32) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($315.79) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($305.26) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €294.38 ($309.87).

adidas stock traded down €5.58 ($5.87) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €188.22 ($198.13). 935,816 shares of the company traded hands. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($211.59). The business has a 50 day moving average of €203.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €238.94.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

