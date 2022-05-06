adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on adidas from €359.00 ($377.89) to €348.00 ($366.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Baader Bank cut adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($200.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on adidas from €280.00 ($294.74) to €255.00 ($268.42) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.50.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $93.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.