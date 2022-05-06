ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

ADT has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ADT to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

ADT stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,031 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,747 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

