ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,366. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $904.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 218.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ADTRAN by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ADTRAN by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ADTRAN by 337.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

