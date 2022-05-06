Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) to post $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,676,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.10. 21,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.76. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

