Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) PT Lowered to €152.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($168.42) to €152.00 ($160.00) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANNSF. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €162.00 ($170.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($152.63) to €141.00 ($148.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

ANNSF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.29. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.84. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $133.60 and a 52-week high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.