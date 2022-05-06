Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $375.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. The company had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

