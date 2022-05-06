Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

AGIO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 943,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

