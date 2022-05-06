Agora (NASDAQ:API) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.07.
Shares of API opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $751.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. Agora has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $49.32.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Agora by 25.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agora in the third quarter valued at $7,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Agora by 207.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 564,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Agora in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agora by 57.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,165 shares during the period.
Agora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agora (API)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.