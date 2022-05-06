Agora (NASDAQ:API) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.07.

Shares of API opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $751.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. Agora has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Agora by 25.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agora in the third quarter valued at $7,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Agora by 207.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 564,362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Agora in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agora by 57.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,165 shares during the period.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

