AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) to report $38.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.72 million and the lowest is $37.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $38.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $174.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $178.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $198.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,449. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 787,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

