Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.85 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AL traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. 1,808,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Lease by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,555,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Air Lease by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Air Lease by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

