Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 586.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 42,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.31 and its 200 day moving average is $270.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

