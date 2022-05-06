AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading Up 1.8%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36). Approximately 47,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 29,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.35).
The company has a market cap of £11.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.10.
