AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading Up 1.8%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.36). Approximately 47,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 29,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.35).

The company has a market cap of £11.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.10.

About AIREA (LON:AIEA)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

