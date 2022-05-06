Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Airgain reported sales of $17.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $79.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.15 million to $82.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.17 million, with estimates ranging from $90.12 million to $103.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 124,716 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Airgain by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 108,342 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Airgain by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its position in Airgain by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,499. The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

