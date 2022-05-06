AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.81

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

