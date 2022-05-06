Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.78 ($27.13).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €23.55 ($24.79) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €14.82 ($15.60) and a 12-month high of €26.60 ($28.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

