Akash Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.97 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002489 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $101.97 million and approximately $940,791.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

