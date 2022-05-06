Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCFGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA (Get Rating)

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

