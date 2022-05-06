Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

