AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

TSE:AKT.A traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.53. 51,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,644. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$2.96.

In other news, Director Linda A. Southern-Heathcott acquired 1,628,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,442,651.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,434 shares in the company, valued at C$2,492,151.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

