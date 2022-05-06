Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.04% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

