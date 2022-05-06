Akroma (AKA) Market Cap Hits $20,797.09

Akroma (AKA) traded up 45% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $20,797.09 and approximately $48.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,701.12 or 0.07470976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00077053 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

