Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Trading Down 1%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.94. 50,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 54,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.
Akumin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKU)
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akumin (AKU)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.