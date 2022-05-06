Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Trading Down 1%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.94. 50,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 54,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Akumin by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

