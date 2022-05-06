Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALRM opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $94.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.41.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

