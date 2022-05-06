Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $368.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s current price.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.55 and a 200 day moving average of $226.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.