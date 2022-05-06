Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.62.

NYSE:ALB opened at $236.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.36. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

