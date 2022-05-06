Alight (NYSE:ALIT) vs. Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Financial Analysis

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and Alight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Alight $2.92 billion 1.65 -$60.00 million N/A N/A

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Live Current Media and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alight has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 79.55%. Given Alight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -14.45% -13.04% Alight N/A 10.07% 4.03%

Volatility & Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alight beats Live Current Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media (Get Rating)

Live Current Media Inc. operates as a digital technology company in the sports/gaming sector in the United States. It also develops SPRT MTRX, a gaming app that allows players bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games that is available in iPhone and Android versions; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to a specific category, which include geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment that is available in Apple App and Google Play stores. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

