Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ALIM opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.50.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

