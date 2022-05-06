Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.45 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.40 by $2.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share.

Y traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $834.75. 217,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $782.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.52.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Y. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.