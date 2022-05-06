Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires Shares of 341 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $90.15 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

