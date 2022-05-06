Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys Shares of 1,260 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,752 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.