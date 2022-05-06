Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $33,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after buying an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after purchasing an additional 829,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,337,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,880,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,920,000 after purchasing an additional 351,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,207,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 588,949 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.