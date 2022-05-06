Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

