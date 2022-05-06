Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 381,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 47,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 257,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.