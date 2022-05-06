Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases Shares of 1,633 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $20,520,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,145 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,497,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

