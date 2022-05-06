Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $3,625,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,534,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 17,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,401,970 shares of company stock worth $18,992,349.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

