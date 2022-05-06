Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.57. 59,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,805. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 81,318 shares during the period.

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

